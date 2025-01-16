The official spokesman for Ansar Allah, Mohammad Abdulsalam salutes legendary, historical steadfastness of Gaza

The official spokesman for Ansar Allah, Mohammad Abdulsalam saluted the legendary and historic steadfastness of Gaza in the face of the most ferocious Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

Mohammed Abdulsalam praised in a tweet via the “X” platform the great sacrifices of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and the martyrdom of a number of its great leaders, including the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh and the martyr leader Yahya Sinwar and others, without that weakening its resolve and it continued with all its strength and bravery in confronting the enemy until it was forced to accept a ceasefire.

He paid tribute to the support fronts, foremost of which is the Islamic Resistance Front in Lebanon, which did a good job in fighting and sacrificing and offered the most precious thing it had in redemption for Gaza, Palestine and Quds , and those sacrifices were crowned by the martyr of Islam and humanity, the great leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Mohammed Abdulsalam also praised the Islamic Resistance in Iraq for its prominent and effective role in the support battle. He said, “We in Yemen thank God Almighty for enabling our dear people and armed forces to bear this responsibility by supporting Gaza with weekly million-man demonstrations and effective and influential military operations from the beginning of the flood until the ceasefire was announced in Gaza.”

He added, “Despite the continued siege on our country and the wounds our people are suffering from as a result of the previous years of aggression and the difficult economic conditions, this did not dampen resolve, but rather motivated and encouraged us to assume the responsibility of supporting Gaza, which is a religious and humanitarian responsibility for which the entire nation is responsible.”

The official spokesman for Ansar Allah indicated that Yemen’s entry into the Gaza support battle was not due to an excess of power or a show of force, but rather from a difficult reality.

He continued, “The Israeli invasion of Gaza left no room for our dear people, who are saturated with the spirit of faith, to participate and support in fulfilling their responsibility towards an oppressed people who are being subjected to genocidal massacres before the eyes and ears of the entire world.”

Mohammed Abdulsalam concluded his speech by saying, “With this battle reaching its conclusion with the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, the Palestinian cause was and will remain the first cause for which the nation must assume responsibility, considering the Zionist enemy entity a dangerous entity for everyone and its continued occupation of Palestine represents a threat to the security and stability of the region, and that there will be no real peace for the region except with the disappearance of this emergency entity forcibly planted by a Western American force that provides it with the means to survive at the expense of the Palestinian people and the peoples of the region.”