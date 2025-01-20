Ansarullah Congratulates Palestinian People, Resistance On Ceasefire Agreement

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah congratulated the Palestinian people and their resistance on the ceasefire agreement with the Zionist enemy, which was achieved according to the resistance conditions since the launch of Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood.”

The Bureau stressed in a statement issued on Sunday evening that this achievement came after 15 months of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation with American and Western support.

The statement described the agreement as a historic victory achieved through the steadfastness and sacrifices of the Palestinian people, noting that it is added to the record of the Palestinian resistance, its popular incubator, and its leaders.

It pointed out that the Battle of “Al-Aqsa Flood” confirmed that “the enemy only understands the language of force and is only deterred by jihad.”

The Political Bureau of Ansar Allah affirmed Yemen’s commitment to supporting Palestine and its resistance while following up on the implementation of the agreement and confronting any possible escalation by the Zionist enemy.