Gaza Civil Defense: Over 10,000 Martyrs Still Buried Under Rubble

The Civil Defense Authority in Gaza announced on Monday that its teams are working tirelessly to recover the bodies of more than 10,000 martyrs still trapped beneath the rubble caused by relentless Israeli bombings.

In a statement, the Civil Defense revealed that 2,842 martyrs remain missing, with their bodies completely obliterated in the bombings, leaving no traces behind. The statement also confirmed the recovery of over 97,000 wounded individuals from attack sites, despite the immense challenges.

The toll on Civil Defense personnel has been devastating, with 99 members martyred and 319 others injured due to targeted attacks by Israeli forces. Furthermore, 27 team members are currently detained by the occupation, with no information available on their condition or whereabouts.

The Civil Defense has issued an urgent appeal for Arab and international rescue teams to join the efforts, emphasizing the need for additional resources and expertise to address the overwhelming scale of destruction.

This announcement comes amid the enforcement of a ceasefire on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., bringing an end to 471 days of devastating conflict marked by mass casualties, widespread destruction of homes, and the collapse of critical infrastructure. The truce has been met with cautious relief and joy among Gaza’s residents, who now face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives amidst the ruins.