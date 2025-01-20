Abu Obaida: Gaza Ceasefire Marks A Turning Point In Resistance Against Occupation

Reaching an agreement to stop the Israeli aggression and the genocidal war against the Palestinian people has been the Resistance’s goal for many months, Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday, hours after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza came into effect.

Abu Obeida began by saluting the people of Gaza for crafting “a historical epic” that will forever stand as a milestone in the history of the Palestinian people.

He highlighted that during the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle, multiple fronts were opened against the Israeli occupation entity, and a naval blockade was even imposed on it.

Al-Aqsa Flood Battle has introduced new dynamics to the struggle against the occupation entity, Abu Obeida pointed out, emphasizing that the peoples of the world have come to recognize the occupation’s very existence as the greatest sin ever committed.

The spokesperson praised the unity of the Resistance factions, stating, “We fought shoulder to shoulder with our brethren in all the Resistance factions as one entity with utmost steadfastness across the entirety of the Gaza Strip.”

Despite seemingly impossible circumstances by military standards, according to Abu Obeida, the Resistance confronted the enemy with faith and limited weaponry, while the occupation relied on support from the world’s strongest military powers.

He pointed to the leadership of the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle, noting that its “greatness” lies in the martyrdom of its leaders, including martyrs Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh al-Arouri, and Yahya Sinwar.

Throughout the battle, the Resistance sought a swift end to the war to spare the blood of the Palestinian people, he said, adding that “every drop of blood spilled on this land was for the sake of liberating the land and sanctities.”

Declaring commitment to the ceasefire agreement, Abu Obeida made it clear that this commitment is contingent on the enemy’s adherence to the ceasefire and the terms of the exchange agreement.

He reaffirmed the Resistance’s keenness to ensure the success of the agreement’s terms and stages to protect the lives of the Palestinian people.

Abu Obeida extended profound gratitude to all those who stood with the Resistance “in the face of injustice and tyranny.” He particularly extended gratitude “to the sincere brothers, Ansar Allah,” and the Yemeni people, whose vehement spirit astonished the world.

He also saluted “the brothers in arms and battle in the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, and behind them, the free people of Lebanon, who have long been a support and ally to the Palestinian Resistance and revolution for many decades.”

In this battle, the Lebanese people have “paid a heavy price with the leadership of the Resistance, its fighters, and the sons of the Lebanese brotherly people,” Abu Obeida noted.

They “embodied the unity of blood, destiny, and purpose alongside their brethren in Gaza and Palestine,” he added.

Abu Obeida also extended heartfelt salutations to the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, describing it as “Gaza’s spiritual sister” in resistance and steadfastness.

He also expressed gratitude to Iran for its unwavering support and involvement in this historic struggle through Operation True Promise and unwavering support through all possible means. Additionally, he saluted “the free Iraqi Resistance” and the “courageous fighters in Jordan, who crossed borders and pointed their weapons in the right direction,” along with the free people worldwide who demonstrated in solidarity with Gaza and declared their support for the Resistance.

“O our people, we will rebuild together what the occupation has destroyed,” al-Qassam’s spokesperson declared. He also underlined that “this is a time for solidarity, compassion, and cooperation,” vowing to thwart all the occupation’s plans and ambitions.

He affirmed that every attempt to integrate the Zionist entity into the region “would be met with a flood of awareness, deeply entrenched resistance, and the unwavering support of free peoples worldwide.”

“This criminal enemy remains the root cause of all suffering in the region,” Abu Obeida underscored