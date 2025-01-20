Popular Celebrations Sana’a Over Gaza’s victory

capital Sana’a witnessed this evening popular celebrations on the occasion of the great victory in Gaza, and congratulating the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.

The masses celebrating the Palestine Tour gathered, carrying the Palestinian flag, chanting slogans emphasizing the steadfastness of the Yemeni position supporting and backing the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance until the demise of the usurping and criminal Zionist entity.

The participants chanted phrases of victory and congratulations to the Palestinian people and the resistance factions on this great and honorable victory over the Zionist enemy, thanks to the steadfastness, heroism and sacrifices of the Palestinian people and their struggling and heroic resistance.

They also chanted slogans “From Sana’a to Gaza.. We are all victory and pride, O Gaza, we are with you.. You are not alone, O Gaza, O Palestine, congratulations on the clear victory, with our souls and blood we will redeem you, O Al-Aqsa.”