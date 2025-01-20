Mohammed Al-Houthi: Yemen’s Military Arsenal Is Above Expectations

The leadership in Sana’a confirmed that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza is being monitored and the extent of the entity’s commitment to implementing its provisions in full.

Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said in a tweet, “We will remain, God willing, as our leader promised, monitoring the implementation of the Gaza agreement and preparing for upcoming rounds with the occupation, in addition to confronting, breaking and defeating any foolishness and conspiracy against Yemen.. and those who supported their brothers in Palestine will not remain idle in the face of aggression against them under any pretext.

Al-Houthi confirmed that Yemen’s military arsenal is above expectations.