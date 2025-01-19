Armed Forces Target US Aircraft Carrier “Harry Truman” For The Eighth time

Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their Mujahideen and in response to the recent massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the framework of retaliating to the American-British aggression against our country.

The UAV Force, Missile Force and Naval Forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a joint military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier “USS Harry S. Truman” and a number of its warships in the northern Red Sea using a number of Drones and cruise missiles.

this targeting of the carrier is the eighth since its arrival in the Red Sea.

The operation achieved its goals successfully, thanks to Allah.

The American aircraft carrier was forced to leave the theater of operations.

The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the enemy forces in the Red Sea of the consequences of any aggression against our country during the ceasefire period in Gaza and that they will confront any aggression with specific military operations against those forces without a ceiling or red lines.

Sana’a