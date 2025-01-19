Casualties, Including Martyrs, In Gaza On First Day Of Ceasefire

At least 23 Palestinian citizens were martyred and dozens were injured on Sunday morning as the Israeli occupation army continued to attack different areas of the Gaza on the first day of the ceasefire agreement.

According to media sources in Gaza, the occupation army continued to launch artillery and aerial attacks on civilians after the ceasefire deal came into effect at 08:30 a.m., killing and injuring a number of people.

Meanwhile, spokesman for Gaza’s civil defense service Mahmoud Basal said that between 08:30 and 09:30, the Israeli army had killed nine civilians and injured 25 others in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

Another Israeli attack on civilians, who went to Gaza City to see their destroyed homes, claimed the lives of five of them, while casualties reported, including three martyrs, in an Israeli strike in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

Other Israeli enemy attacks on Rafah and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza also claimed the lives of more people and injured many others.

Earlier, Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli army not to begin the ceasefire in Gaza at 08:30 a.m. until Hamas delivered the names of the captives to be released.

Later in the morning, Hamas’s armed wing al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida named, in a Telegram statement, the first three female captives set to be released today.

“Within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner swap deal, al-Qassam Brigades decided to release the Zionist captives: Romi Gonen (24), Emily Damari (28), and Doron Steinbrecher (31) on Sunday, January 19,” Abu Obeida said.

According to the Hebrew media, the Israeli government has received a list containing the names of those detainees from the mediators.

After Hamas named the three female slated for release on Sunday, Netanyahu’s office announced that the Gaza ceasefire will begin at 11:15 a.m. local time.