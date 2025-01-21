Al-Qassam Brigades Detail “Series of Death Ambushes” Against Israeli Forces in Beit Hanoun

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, revealed details of a “series of death ambushes” conducted in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, during recent weeks of intense conflict preceding the ceasefire agreement.

Footage released by the Brigades documented operations targeting Israeli forces and military vehicles. One such ambush involved the use of a Ghoul sniper rifle on al-Sikka Street, where an Israeli soldier sustained severe injuries, including the amputation of his hand. On the same street, a Merkava tank was destroyed with a powerful explosive device.

In another operation, Al-Qassam fighters eliminated an Israeli sniper and his assistant before launching five TBG anti-personnel missiles at their unit, resulting in two deaths and severe injuries to ten soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion.

Additional operations included:

– **Anti-Fortification Strike**: An Israeli infantry force fortified inside a house in Beit Hanoun was targeted with an anti-fortification shell, collapsing the structure and resulting in five deaths and eight serious injuries.

– **Granite 932 Battalion Ambush**: Al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel bomb, killing the commander, his deputy, and other soldiers in an advancing Israeli force.

– **House Explosive Attack**: A highly explosive device was detonated in a house where an Israeli force was stationed, killing three and injuring several others.

– **Damra Street Attack**: Two anti-personnel shells were used against Israeli forces holed up in a house, causing deaths and injuries among its members.

These operations, which resulted in significant casualties among Israeli forces, underscore the intensity of resistance efforts in Beit Hanoun during the recent escalation. The ceasefire agreement has since brought a temporary halt to hostilities, allowing both sides to assess the impact of the conflict.