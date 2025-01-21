Hamas, Islamic Jihad Call For General Mobilization In West Bank

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement called for a general mobilization to confront the Israeli occupation’s broad aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp in support of the resistance fighters.

In a statement, Hamas called on the revolutionary youth in the occupied West Bank and all citizens to mobilize, escalate the clashes with the occupation at all points, and to work to thwart the broad aggression on the city of Jenin.

The statement mourned the martyrs of Jenin who were killed by the occupation forces, and praised the bravery of the resistance fighters in confronting the occupation soldiers with explosive devices.

“What is surprising is the behavior of the Palestinian authority’s apparatuses, which withdrew from the vicinity of Jenin camp, coinciding with the start of the occupation’s military operation, after a siege of the camp that lasted more than 48 days,” it added.

The statement stressed that the military operation that the occupation launched in Jenin would fail, just as all its previous military operations against steadfast people of Palestine and their valiant resistance had failed.

For its part, the Islamic Jihad Movement said in a statement that the launch of the so-called “Iron Wall” operation in the occupied West Bank by war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu was a link in the chain of comprehensive genocidal war waged by the usurping entity against the Palestinian people.

The statement pointed out that the aggression on Jenin expressed the predicament the occupation was experiencing, after its failure to achieve its goals in Gaza.

“The occupation is trying to spoil the atmosphere of joy of the people of the West Bank by forcing the occupation to release a large number of prisoners.” it noted.

“All fighters of resistance factions are fighting side by side in the most wonderful epics to confront this unjust aggression from Jenin to the rest of the cities and camps,” the statement added. “The enemy will see nothing from them but strength, and will taste nothing but disappointment.

It called on the Palestinian people throughout the occupied West Bank to confront this criminal campaign by all means and methods to thwart its goals, and to consolidate the enemy’s defeat in subduing the will of people in the West Bank as Gaza did.