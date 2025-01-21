Iran Determined to Accomplish ‘Great Developments’ in Military Arena: IRGC Chief Cmdr.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks, visiting one of the IRGC Navy’s floating cities, in a video that was released on Monday.

“We are determined to accomplish great developments thanks to [our] fighters’ lofty diligence and through the permission of Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei],” he stated.

According to the chief commander, the IRGC Navy was capable of engagement in various types of close and distant warfare, engaging manifold defensive layers through an offensive manner and strategy.

“We assure the dear and great Iranian nation that the thriving and stalwart youths of this nation are capable of confronting various small and big adversaries, who could be harboring various capacities, at the sea, engaging them in an honorable and triumphant confrontation.”

Salami noted that the Navy was increasing the number of its defense systems, vessels, and weapons every day.

“The reach of the Corps’ Navy’s vessels have been increased remarkably, and the number of the vessels grow every day too,” he remarked.

Earlier this month, the IRGC Navy unveiled one of its many such floating cities with Salami in attendance.

During the ceremony, the commander highlighted the strategic importance of such facilities, which house numerous assault vessels, missile-launching systems, and mine layers.

He asserted that despite their impressive scale, the floating cities represented just a fraction of the Navy’s defensive capabilities.

The Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces, including the Army and the IRGC, have been continuously enhancing their military hardware and combat readiness in line with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s directives.

The forces have vowed to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the threats that are posed by the Iranian nation’s enemies.

source almasirah website