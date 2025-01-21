The toll on both infrastructure and human lives is catastrophic, with the Israeli military targeting key sectors, resulting in widespread devastation and immense suffering.

Health Infrastructure Devastated

According to the report, 276 hospitals, health centers, and other medical institutions have been destroyed, along with 136 ambulances, rendering vital healthcare services out of reach for many. The destruction has had a severe impact on the ability to treat the injured and the ill, with over 46,000 martyrs and more than 110,000 wounded.

Cultural and Heritage Losses

The cultural heritage of Gaza has also been targeted, with 206 archaeological and heritage sites destroyed during the offensive, along with significant damage to mosques, schools, and universities. As a result of the violence, 12,800 students have been killed, and 494 educational institutions have been either partially or fully destroyed.

Displacement and Humanitarian Crisis

The report paints a grim picture of the humanitarian crisis, with over 2 million individuals displaced, forced to seek refuge in overcrowded shelters. The situation has led to outbreaks of contagious diseases, with more than 2 million cases reported. Furthermore, the siege and blockades have hindered the arrival of necessary medical supplies and food, leaving many at risk of starvation and death from preventable diseases. The toll on children is particularly severe, with 17,861 children among the martyrs, and 38,495 children left without parents or one of their caregivers.

Destruction of Key Infrastructure

In terms of infrastructure, the aggression has led to the destruction of vital services. Over 2,100 electrical transformers were destroyed, along with 2.8 million meters of road networks and 655,000 meters of sewage lines. The destruction of water networks and wells has further compounded the crisis, with 330,000 meters of water networks and 717 water wells rendered inoperable.

Mass Killings and Genocide

The toll on Gaza’s civilian population is staggering. The Government Media Office reports that over 38 billion dollars worth of infrastructure and services have been lost. The airstrikes have targeted civilian areas, leading to 10,100 massacres, and 2,092 families have been completely annihilated. The destruction has been particularly severe among women and children, with 70% of the victims being women and children.

Economic Collapse and Losses

The financial repercussions are equally devastating, with the direct losses from the destruction totaling over 38 billion dollars. Housing has been particularly affected, with 437,600 housing units damaged or destroyed, leaving countless families without shelter.

The Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

As the situation continues to unfold, the death toll continues to rise, and international aid is hindered by the ongoing blockade. Many injured individuals require treatment abroad, while thousands of individuals suffering from chronic illnesses face death due to the lack of medical resources.

Conclusion

The report serves as a sobering reminder of the scale of the destruction in Gaza, highlighting the need for immediate international intervention to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis. With widespread destruction of infrastructure, health systems, and cultural sites, Gaza faces an uncertain future as the death toll rises and the human cost of this conflict continues to mount.

source almasirah website