Saraya Al-Quds Spokesperson Hails Yemen’s Role in Resistance: A Historic Fight Against Israeli Occupation

In a press statement, he described the current period as a “pivotal and challenging moment, a historic crossroads” for the Palestinian people, the nation, and the resistance in their prolonged struggle against the Israeli occupation.

He also said “Salutations to our courageous brethren in Yemen and to the esteemed great leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi,” noting Yemen’s strategic use of missiles and drones to strike deep into Israel and enforce a naval blockade on the “criminal enemy.”

He also extended gratitude to media outlets that have supported the Palestinian struggle, specifically naming Al-Masirah TV for its solidarity.

Abu Hamza emphasized that the recent Al-Aqsa Flood operation was a direct response to the ongoing blockade on the Gaza Strip. “This operation came as a result of an unjust siege that has persisted for more than 17 years, suffocating the people of Gaza,” he said.

Abu Hamza reiterated that peace and stability in the Middle East cannot be achieved without addressing the Palestinian cause. “We affirm that there will be no stability, peace, or security in this region of the world, except through the stability of Palestine, its people, and its cause,” he stated.

In his remarks, Abu Hamza praised the steadfastness of Hezbollah fighters, saying, “The mujahideen of Hezbollah stood firm in the field, denied the enemy its objectives, and fought them inch by inch over every grain of soil in the border villages and towns.”

Paying tribute to key figures in the resistance, Abu Hamza commemorated “the martyr of the nation, the great leader, the late His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” along with other leaders and fighters who sacrificed their lives for the cause.

Since Israel began its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Yemen has openly expressed support for Palestine’s resistance against the Israeli occupation. The ongoing aggression in Gaza has claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

In addition to missile strikes, Yemen has also targeted ships linked to Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, aiming to force an end to the Tel Aviv regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

According to international reports, Yemen’s pro-Gaza attacks have added at least $175 billion to shipping costs in the first ten months of 2024.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel halts its ground and aerial offensives in Gaza.

source almasirah website