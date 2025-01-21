Gaza Ceasefire Must Not Pave Way for Further Annexation in West Bank

“We emphasize that what is happening in Gaza must not come at the expense of the Palestinians in the West Bank, including al-Quds. The Gaza ceasefire agreement must not pave the way for further Israeli annexation of Palestinian land in the West Bank or another wave of killing, maiming, destruction and displacement of Palestinians there, with the blessing of some Western superpowers that uphold colonial policies and practices towards our people,” Kairos Palestine said in a statement released on Monday.

“Gaza’s suffering cannot be used as a cover for ignoring or worsening the situation of Palestinians in other parts of Palestine, including the 1948 areas,” it added.

In light of the recent ceasefire agreement between the occupying Israeli regime and Hamas resistance movement, it also extended heartfelt felicitations to Palestinian people for their steadfastness and resilient spirit during challenging and bloody times.

The movement deeply mourned the loss of for more than 47,000 Palestinian lives as a result of the bloody Israeli onslaught on Gaza, and offered its sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and to the families who have suffered the devastating loss of their homes and property.

It also wished a swift and full recovery for over 115,000 individuals injured due to Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

“The release of prisoners brings a moment of relief and joy; however, we emphasize that this is only one step toward true peace and justice,” Kairos Palestine stressed.

It went on to hope that the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ultra-right-wing administration will not sabotage the Gaza ceasefire deal, as they tried to delay one for the past months.

“A genuine cessation of the genocidal war must follow the release of prisoners. We also urge the international community to commit to rebuilding Gaza without conditions and not to abandon its people and leave them to their pain and suffering, as has tragically happened after the previous Israeli wars on Gaza,” the Christian Palestinian movement stated.

Kairos Palestine underscored that accountability remains paramount, calling upon the international community to ensure international human rights standards and that the rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) are respected and implemented without delay.

Israel’s prolonged occupation and apartheid must come to an end, and the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights and their right to self-determination must be recognized and upheld, it said.

The movement then called for immediate access to Gaza for journalists and international fact-finding missions. “The truth of what has happened during this time of genocide must be exposed to the world,” it pointed out.

It is imperative that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) should “continue its vital work until the right of return for Palestinian refugees is honored and fully implemented. The Israeli aggressive plans against UNRWA should be condemned and stopped by all countries’ members of the UN.”

Kairos Palestine stressed that the complete lifting of the illegal embargo on Gaza is a essential for the flow of the humanitarian aid into the coastal sliver, and for an immediate commencement of reconstruction efforts.

“Rebuilding schools, universities, hospitals, and critical infrastructure must be prioritized to restore dignity and normalcy to the lives of our people.”

It called upon Palestinian political leaders to rise up and foster national unity and collective united leadership to guide Palestinians toward independence and sovereignty.

“Only through a united front can we secure the future that all Palestinians deserve.

“While the ceasefire and prisoner exchange mark significant progress, lasting peace can only be achieved through justice, accountability, and the explicit recognition of our rights,” Kairos

source almasirah website