Al-Ezzi Warns US Against Sanctions: “Yemen Will Not Stay Silent”

Hussein al-Ezzi, a senior leader of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, issued a stern warning to the United States in response to its decision to impose sanctions on Sana’a.

In a post on the social media platform X, al-Ezzi dismissed any notion that Yemen would respond passively to economic pressure. “If the Americans and their partners imagine they can continue to tighten the screws on Sana’a, expecting us to remain silent and accept their sanctions out of fear—like Saddam, Gaddafi, and others—they are deeply mistaken,” he declared.

Al-Ezzi further emphasized Yemen’s resilience, stating, “Your hostile policies may succeed with the entire world, except for one party called Yemen. I strongly advise excluding Yemen from such strategies and instead leaning toward peace.”

The remarks underscore Yemen’s steadfast rejection of foreign pressure, reflecting a broader message to the international community about the nation’s refusal to yield to external threats or coercion. This comes amid escalating tensions between Yemen and the United States, as sanctions risk further complicating the region’s fragile political and humanitarian situation.