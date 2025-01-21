Al-Murtada : Islah Party Rejects Prisoners’ Visits By Mediators

Islah Party in Marib rejected an offer to make progress on the prisoners’ file in preparation for implementing a new exchange deal.

The head of the Prisoners’ Affairs Committee in the Sana’a government, Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, said in a tweet on (X): “A week ago, we allowed a group of local mediators to visit our prisoners’ prison and see the conditions of the prisoners inside it.”

He added: “In return, the Islah Party in Marib refused to allow them a similar visit to our prisoners in its prisons..!!”.

He Concluded by saying: “So what does their repeated refusal to visit their prisons indicate.”