Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 47,035

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Monday a death toll of 47,035, primarily children and women, in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israeli occupation aggression on October 7, 2023.

The ministry stated in its statement that the number of wounded had risen to 111,091, while thousands of victims were still under the rubble.

The ministry reported that 122 martyrs, including 62 recovered bodies, and 341 wounded have been admitted to hospitals in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli aggression during the past 24 hours.

The ceasefire agreement between Israeli occupation and Palestinian resistance in Gaza went into effect yesterday morning, Sunday, at 08:30 local time (06:30 GMT), restoring hope for an end to the Israeli aggression and war of extermination that has left tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded, missing, prisoners, and displaced people in the Gaza Strip for 15 months.