Hamas Releases 4 Israeli Female Soldiers in High-Profile Exchange Deal

The military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, has handed over four Israeli female soldiers to the International Red Cross in Gaza’s Palestine Square, marking the latest stage in the ongoing “Al-Aqsa Flood” prisoner exchange deal. The released soldiers—Karina Arif, Danielle Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Elbag—were received amidst a large public gathering, which included chants supporting Gaza and resistance efforts.

A banner displayed in Palestine Square read: “Palestinian freedom fighters are victorious” and “Gaza is the graveyard of the criminal Zionists,” underscoring the symbolic nature of the event. As part of this deal, 200 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released, with 120 serving life sentences.

The handover follows a similar exchange last week when three Israeli female prisoners were released in return for the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners, marking the first phase of the exchange.

This gesture is part of ongoing efforts to facilitate a broader exchange agreement under the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, with the return of displaced persons in Gaza also expected to follow soon after the completion of military withdrawals.