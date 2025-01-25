Hezbollah Denounces US Decision to Re-List Yemen’s Ansarullah as a Terrorist Group

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, Hezbollah condemned the U.S. administration’s decision to reinstate Yemen’s Ansarullah movement on its “terrorist organizations” list, describing the move as an unjust classification and a direct assault on the Yemeni people. The group highlighted the ongoing suffering of Yemenis due to years of siege, terrorism, and U.S.-backed aggression targeting their land and resources.

Hezbollah accused successive American administrations of supporting acts of terror in the region and backing Israel’s “criminal wars” in Palestine and Lebanon. The statement argued that the U.S. is unqualified to label others as terrorists, given its own record of aggression and its unwavering support for Israel.

“This unjust American decision, intended to bolster the struggling Israeli entity, will not deter Yemen from supporting the Palestinian cause or from confronting American and Israeli ambitions in the region,” the statement declared.

Hezbollah praised Ansarullah’s steadfast support for Gaza and its significant contributions to strengthening Palestinian resistance against Israel. The group reaffirmed its confidence that the Yemeni people would continue to resist oppression and remain committed to the path of resistance and steadfastness.