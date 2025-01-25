Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Ramallah

Released Palestinian prisoners arrived today, Saturday, in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli occupation forces began, on Saturday, the release of Palestinian prisoners from the Negev Desert Prison.

The Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that “the release of Palestinian prisoners from the Negev Desert Prison has begun, with plans to transfer them to the Kerem Shalom Crossing.”

Earlier today, the resistance in Gaza handed over four Israeli female prisoners, dressed in military uniforms, in Palestine Square in the center of Gaza City.