Israeli Enemy Orders Halt Of UNRWA Operations In Jerusalem By End Of January

Israeli occupation army has officially informed the United Nations of its decision to halt the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Jerusalem by Thursday, January 30.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, conveyed this message to UN Secretary-General António Guterres late last night, demanding the evacuation of all UNRWA facilities in the city.

The move comes ahead of the implementation of a new Israeli law passed by the Knesset, which prohibits UNRWA from operating within areas under Israeli jurisdiction.

The law effectively bans the agency from maintaining representative offices, providing services, or conducting any activities, directly or indirectly, in “Israel”. Consequently, all UNRWA activities in East Jerusalem will cease, with control transferring to Israeli authorities.

The legislation, approved by the Israeli parliament three months ago, is expected to significantly undermine UNRWA’s operations across Palestinian territories.

During a closed session of the UN Security Council on January 17, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned of the law’s impending impact. “In less than two weeks, the Knesset’s legislation to terminate UNRWA operations in the occupied Palestinian territories will take effect,” Lazzarini stated, according to a speech obtained by Anadolu Agency.

He emphasized the potentially catastrophic consequences, particularly in Gaza, where humanitarian conditions are already dire. “The implementation of this law will severely weaken international humanitarian responses, exacerbating an already catastrophic living situation,” he said.

Lazzarini also addressed Israeli claims that UNRWA’s services could be replaced by other organizations. “The agency’s mandate and its unique ability to provide quasi-public services are irreplaceable,” he argued, warning that dismantling UNRWA outside a political process would jeopardize Gaza’s ceasefire agreement and hinder recovery efforts.