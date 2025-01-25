National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs Discloses Names of 153 Prisoners Released Today

The National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs in Yemen has announced on Saturday the release of 153 prisoners of the other party (government loyal to the Saudi-led aggression coalition) in a unilateral humanitarian initiative at the directives of Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The announcement was made during a press conference held in the capital, Sana’a, by Abdulqader Al-Murtadha, head of the committee.

Al-Murtadha stated that the initiative comes under the directives of the Leader and is motivated by humanitarian considerations. The majority of those being released are individuals with special circumstances, including the sick, wounded, elderly, and sole breadwinners of their families.

“This initiative is a positive humanitarian gesture from our side, and we hope the opposing party interprets it in the correct context,” said Al-Murtadha.

He emphasized that the objective of the initiative is to build trust and pave the way for a new phase of serious and sincere handling of the prisoner issue.

Al-Murtadha assured that all prisoners in their custody are treated humanely and are living in normal conditions without any exposure to torture, abuse, or inhumane practices.

He also extended an invitation to international organizations, including the United Nations and the Red Cross, as well as local mediators, to form teams to inspect detention facilities across all sides.

The committee expressed its readiness to implement all agreements reached under UN auspices without preconditions.

Al-Murtadha reaffirmed their willingness to engage in a comprehensive prisoner exchange based on the “all-for-all” principle outlined in the Stockholm Agreement.

“To the families of our prisoners, we assure you that we are making every effort to secure their release. Rest assured, we hold key officers and personnel from the aggressor’s forces, which ensures the liberation of all our captives,” Al-Murtadha added.

This initiative, described as a significant step toward fostering trust between the conflicting parties, underscores Yemen’s commitment to addressing humanitarian issues amid the ongoing conflict.

For its part, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has welcomed the decision, Iskandar Saeed Red Cross spokesperson in Yemen, expressed appreciation for the move.

“We welcome this positive step and the previous unilateral initiatives, and we thank the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs for its role,” Saeed stated.

The spokesperson emphasized the importance of such initiatives in advancing humanitarian negotiations. “We hope this positive step will contribute to reviving negotiations on this humanitarian file, and we will continue our role as a mediator,” he said.

Saeed also confirmed that the Red Cross had been regularly visiting the released prisoners and providing them with necessary assistance. “The 153 released prisoners were regularly visited by us, and the necessary assistance was provided to facilitate their return to their families,” he added.