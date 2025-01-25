Mohammed Ali al-Houthi : Any Steps Taken Against Our people Will Be Dealt With At The Same Level

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, affirmed that any steps taken against the Yemeni people will be studied and dealt with at the same level.

In a post on the “X” platform, al-Houthi stated, “The US terrorist decisions came as a stance and a pre-determined result of our rejection of the criminal behavior of the US, Britain, and Israel in their aggression and siege on Gaza.”

He pointed out that the actions taken by the Armed Forces in their various formations were legitimate and declared measures against criminality, emphasizing that “any steps taken against our people will be studied, and Yemen will respond at the same level.”

In another tweet, al-Houthi stated, “Trump’s decisions come within the context of supporting the [Israeli] entity due to Yemen’s stance against genocide and the siege, demonstrating America’s terrorism and lack of legitimacy.”

He added, “They are more deserving of designation for their participation in supporting Israel in its aggression, genocide, and siege on Gaza. These decisions condemn Trump and confirm the aggressiveness of America and those who share its actions.”