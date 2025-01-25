Ansarullah Responds To US Designation Of Movement As “Terrorist Organisation”

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah has strongly criticized the United States for what it describes as ongoing “blatant hostility” toward the Yemeni people and unwavering support for the Zionist entity.

In a statement released on Thursday, the bureau condemned the US administration’s recent actions, accusing it of using its resources to support the crimes of the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people.

The Political Bureau emphasized that the US administration’s decision aims to worsen the suffering of the Yemeni population while attempting to deter Yemen and its Armed Forces from continuing their support for the Palestinian cause. The statement condemned the US for its “bloody history” and argued that America is unqualified to classify nations or peoples.

The bureau criticized the US decision as “a farce with no basis other than serving the Zionist agenda” and warned of its potential consequences for Yemen’s economy, humanitarian situation, and peace efforts, which they claim had reached an advanced stage.

In response to the US move, the Political Bureau called on free nations, peoples, and humanitarian and human rights organizations to denounce what it considers an unethical decision. The bureau reiterated Yemen’s unwavering commitment to Palestine and Gaza, vowing to maintain its solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The statement concluded with a pledge from Yemen’s Armed Forces to remain on high alert and prepared to confront any military escalation against Yemen, as well as violations of the agreement in Gaza