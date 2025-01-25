Al-Murtadha: We Will Release Dozens Of Prisoners From The Other Party Tomorrow In A Unilateral Initiative

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdulqader Al-Murtadha, announced that the authorities in Sana’a will release dozens of prisoners from the other party tomorrow as part of a unilateral initiative.

“Based on directives from the Leader of the Revolution, His Excellency Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and His Excellency President Mahdi al-Mashat, we will carry out a unilateral initiative on Saturday, January 25, 2025, to release dozens of prisoners of war from the other party( US-Saudi-backed mercenaries),” Abdulqader Al-Murtadha said in a post on social media platform “X” on Friday.

Further details will be given in a press conference during the implementation of this unilateral initiative, he added.