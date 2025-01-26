Ansarullah Official Offers Support to Saudi Arabia Against U.S. Influence

A senior member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau has expressed Sanaa’s willingness to support Saudi Arabia if it chooses to break free from American dominance and reject U.S. blackmail.

In a post on the social media platform X, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, Dhamar Governor and member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, stated, “Trump’s strongest tool to blackmail Saudi Arabia is the threat of withdrawing protection.”

Al-Bukhaiti emphasized that Sanaa would stand by Riyadh if it decided to align itself with Arab unity and oppose American directives. “If Saudi Arabia returns to the Arab fold and rejects U.S. dictates, we will stand with it, eliminating the need for American protection,” he said.

However, Al-Bukhaiti criticized the Saudi leadership, describing it as “addicted to humiliation, like a cat that loves to be strangled.”

The comments underline the complex dynamics in the region, particularly concerning U.S.-Saudi relations and the broader geopolitical landscape.