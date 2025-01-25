Enemy forces commit 20 ceasefire violations in Lebanon

Yesterday, Friday, the Israeli enemy army committed 20 ceasefire violations in Lebanon, bringing the total since the agreement came into effect 59 days ago to 659 violations.

According to various news published by the Lebanese News Agency, the Israeli violations of the agreement were concentrated in the districts of Bint Jbeil, Marjeyoun, and Nabatieh in Nabatieh governorate (south).

The violations included incursions, bombings and burning of homes and buildings, bulldozing roads, vandalizing a mosque, firing artillery shells and heavy machine gun fire, throwing nail bombs, and burning a number of cars.

It coincides with “Israel’s” evasion of the deadline for its army to withdraw from southern Lebanon under the ceasefire, which ends tomorrow, Sunday, on the pretext of the Lebanese army’s “non-compliance” with the terms of the agreement.

In Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces penetrated into Al-Zaqaq neighborhood in the town of Aitaroun, where they carried out road-leveling operations and burned a number of homes.

In addition, two Merkava tanks penetrated the northern outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras, simultaneously with machine gun fire in the area, before withdrawing towards the southern side of the town.

Meanwhile, the enemy army opened fire with machine guns on homes in the towns of Maroun and Yaroun, and burned a social club in the latter town.

In Marjeyoun district, an Israeli mechanized force penetrated into the town of Bani Hayyan, where it carried out a combing operation with machine guns, and burned a number of homes and buildings, including the town’s municipality building.

Another force penetrated into the town of Qantara, where it burned a number of cars and vandalized the town’s mosque.

Israeli forces carried out 4 waves of house and building bombings in the towns of Kfar Kila, Rab Thalatheen, and Houla.

The fall of two artillery shells fired by the enemy army on the town of Khiyam was monitored.

In Nabatieh district, an Israeli drone dropped 3 nail bombs on Al-Arid neighborhood in the town of Yahmar Al-Shaqif.

Since November 27, 2024, a fragile ceasefire has prevailed, ending the mutual shelling between “Israel” and Hezbollah that began on October 8, 2023, then turned into a full-scale war on September 23.