Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi’s Speech: A Blueprint for the Future

In a landmark address on Monday, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, delivered a speech marking Gaza’s historic victory after the announcement of a ceasefire with Israel and the exchange of the first batch of prisoners. While celebratory in tone, the speech served as a foundational discourse, laying the groundwork for Yemen’s next phase of strategic engagement.

Al-Houthi detailed Yemen’s multi-phase support for Gaza during the 15-month conflict, emphasizing that Yemen’s involvement was rooted in clear red lines: massacres of civilians, ground incursions into Gaza, and direct threats to Hamas’ capabilities. He revealed that Yemen’s first retaliatory operation, involving missile and drone strikes, was launched following the tragic Al-Maamadani Hospital massacre on October 17, 2023, which claimed hundreds of lives.

This strike, targeting the Israeli-occupied city of Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat), coincided with U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Tel Aviv. At the time, Biden publicly endorsed Israel’s narrative falsely blaming the Palestinian resistance for the hospital bombing. Yemen’s decisive response challenged both the aggression and the broader international complicity in the atrocities.

Yemen’s Role in Surprising the Enemy

Al-Houthi highlighted how Yemen’s support shocked the Israeli regime and its allies. The use of advanced military capabilities, including maritime strikes, caught the enemy off guard. Yemen’s sustained support, despite massive U.S. and European naval deployments in the Red Sea, underscored its resilience.

Washington’s military maneuvers and diplomatic efforts to neutralize Yemen’s role failed spectacularly, with U.S. and British attempts to subdue Yemen’s operations proving futile. Al-Houthi also noted the failure of Israeli airstrikes meant to intimidate Yemen and halt its support for Gaza.

Strategic Lessons and Building on Success

Al-Houthi described Yemen’s involvement as a product of faith-driven resolve, a unified national stance, and comprehensive action. These elements, he argued, were not just a source of pride but a blueprint for future engagement. He praised Gaza’s resilience, which forced Israel to accept a prisoner exchange deal after failing to achieve its military objectives.

He urged the broader Arab and Islamic world to draw inspiration from Gaza’s victory, asserting that if a single besieged territory could withstand Israeli aggression, the collective strength of the region could decisively end the occupation.

Maritime Successes: A Game-Changer

Yemen’s maritime operations, which disrupted U.S. and European naval dominance, were a focal point of the speech. According to reports from *The Economist*, Washington incurred $5 billion in losses due to Yemen’s operations. These forced American and European ships to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, significantly increasing costs and transit times.

Al-Houthi challenged other Arab nations to harness their maritime and military potential, asserting that a united front could reshape the region’s balance of power and end American and Israeli hegemony.

Preparing for Future Rounds

In closing, Al-Houthi framed the 15-month confrontation as just one phase in an ongoing struggle against Israeli aggression. He reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to preparing for future battles, vowing to enhance readiness across all fronts to ensure even greater effectiveness in the inevitable confrontations ahead.

“This was one round of confrontation with the Israeli enemy. There will be more rounds, and we are diligently preparing for them. With faith in God and determination, we aim for even stronger performances in future battles,” Al-Houthi concluded.

This speech not only celebrated a critical victory but also laid the foundation for Yemen’s continued role as a key player in the resistance against Israeli occupation and Western dominance in the region.