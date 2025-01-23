Yemen: A Shield for Gaza’s Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Threats

As the ceasefire in Gaza takes effect, the resistance marks the end of one of the fiercest and most historic battles against the Israeli occupation. This struggle, spanning over a year and three months, has concluded with a remarkable Palestinian victory, leaving the Israeli regime unable to achieve its stated objectives.

Since the October 7, 2023, “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, which dealt a significant blow to the Zionist entity, Israel waged an aggressive war on Gaza with three primary goals: eliminating Hamas, displacing Gaza’s residents, and securing the release of Israeli prisoners held by Palestinian factions. Despite relentless attacks targeting homes, hospitals, mosques, and churches, Israel failed to meet any of these objectives, eventually accepting a ceasefire under Palestinian resistance conditions.

Yemen’s Pivotal Role in Supporting Gaza

Throughout this sacred battle against Zionist aggression and its Western allies, Yemen, along with Iraqi and Lebanese allies, played a crucial role in bolstering Gaza’s resilience. Yemen’s steadfast support, rooted in its principled stance, was instrumental in reinforcing the Palestinian resistance during this intense conflict.

Hizam Al-Asad, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, emphasized Yemen’s unwavering commitment to supporting Gaza. He stated that Yemen’s position on the ceasefire hinges on the perspective of Palestinian factions, and any Israeli violations of the agreement will prompt decisive Yemeni action. Al-Asad warned that Yemen’s armed forces are prepared to deliver powerful and painful strikes against the Zionist regime if it breaches the ceasefire.

“Yemenis have, by divine grace, succeeded in standing with Gaza and championing its cause in one of the most significant and historic battles against the Zionist enemy,” Al-Asad said. He added that the ceasefire is merely a pause in the conflict and that the struggle against the occupation will continue until the Zionist regime is eradicated and all Palestinian and Arab lands are liberated.

Vigilance Against Israeli Violations

Yemen has committed to closely monitoring Israel’s adherence to the ceasefire, given its long history of breaking agreements. Abdullah Al-Naami, another member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, pointed out that Israel’s track record, including repeated violations of ceasefires in South Lebanon, highlights its duplicity and untrustworthiness.

“The Zionists are likely to fabricate excuses to breach the ceasefire and prolong their aggression,” Al-Naami said. He reaffirmed Yemen’s readiness to respond forcefully to any violations, ensuring that Israel faces severe consequences for its actions.

The Importance of a Strong Deterrent

Cultural activist Yousef Al-Hadhari stressed that Israel respects agreements only when confronted with overwhelming force. He noted, “The Zionist entity, as described in the Quran, is inherently treacherous and deceitful. What the enemy takes by force can only be reclaimed through strength.”

Under the leadership of Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, Yemen is prepared to act as a guarantor of the ceasefire, leveraging its deterrent capabilities to hold Israel accountable. Any Israeli breach will be met with decisive military responses aimed at curbing its criminal tendencies and ensuring compliance with the ceasefire terms.

Looking Ahead

The ceasefire in Gaza is not the end of the struggle but a temporary pause in the broader conflict with the Zionist regime. Yemen’s commitment to safeguarding this agreement reflects its pivotal role in the ongoing resistance against Israeli occupation. As the situation unfolds, Yemen remains vigilant, prepared to confront any challenges to the ceasefire and continue supporting the Palestinian cause.