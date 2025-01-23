Mujahideen Movement strongly condemns US administration’s classification of Ansarullah on so-called “terrorism” lists

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement strongly condemned on Thursday the new US administration’s classification of Ansarullah on the so-called “terrorism” lists due to its support for the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza.

The movement stressed that this decision represents a blatant attack on the brotherly Yemeni people and on our nation and the values of humanity.

The movement stressed in a statement that “this unfair decision is a new bias in favor of the Zionist entity to give it a cover to continue its crimes against the Palestinian people and to confirm that the United States of America is a primary partner in the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide carried out by the criminal Zionists in the Gaza Strip.”

The movement said “The support of the valiant Yemeni forces for the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza is the most honorable and noble military intervention to stop the genocide against a defenseless, besieged people that international organizations that bear responsibility for it have failed to do.”

It considered that “this new American decision against Ansarullah in Yemen is a badge of honor and evidence that it is on the right path, and evidence of the failure and inability of the Americans and Zionists in the face of the steadfastness and bravery of the Yemeni people and their brave leadership.”

The movement stressed that those who should be included on the terrorism list are Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of his army and his criminal government, against whom decisions were issued by the International Criminal Court for committing crimes of genocide in Gaza, and not the Yemeni forces that worked to stop this major humanitarian crime.