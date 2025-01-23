162 Bodies Of Martyrs Were Recovered Since Ceasefire In Gaza

Palestinian Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip announced today, Thursday, that its crews have recovered 162 bodies of martyrs from under the rubble of homes and buildings targeted by the Zionist enemy in various areas of the Strip since the ceasefire last Sunday.

The Civil Defense said in a daily statistic of the number of bodies of martyrs recovered by its crews, in a statement, that it recovered nine martyrs yesterday, Wednesday; two in the Gaza and North governorates and seven from the southern governorates.

It added: “The bodies of thousands of martyrs are still missing under the rubble of homes and buildings destroyed by the occupation, and our crews are unable to reach their locations and recover them due to the lack of heavy equipment and machinery.”

The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that “14,222 missing persons during the genocidal war waged by the occupation on the Strip have not reached hospitals until January 18, 2025.”

Official Palestinian data issued by the Ministry of Health in Gaza showed that the death toll from the Zionist aggression on the Strip has risen to 47,161 martyrs, in addition to 111,166 wounded with varying injuries, since October 7, 2023.