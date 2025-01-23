Sayyed Khamenei: Without U.S. Backing, Zionist Entity Would Have Collapsed Early in Gaza Conflict

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized that the ceasefire and the achievements of Gaza’s resistance demonstrate the realization of predictions about the resilience and endurance of the Palestinian resistance movement.

Speaking on Wednesday to a group of Iranian producers and private sector leaders, Sayyed Khamenei described the recent events in Gaza as historic, noting that despite overwhelming military power and relentless aggression, the Zionist entity failed to achieve its objectives.

“What we are witnessing resembles myths,” he remarked, according to Tasnim News Agency. “The United States, with its enormous war machine, stands against humanitarian principles, supplying fortification-piercing bombs to the oppressive and bloodthirsty Zionist regime. Despite bombing 15,000 children in their homes, hospitals, and shelters, they could not achieve their goals.”

Sayyed Khamenei highlighted the sustained Israeli aggression over the past year and its inability to dismantle the resistance or gain control of Gaza. “After bombing homes, hospitals, mosques, and churches in a small area like Gaza, the Zionist entity not only failed to destroy Hamas or eliminate the resistance, but it was ultimately compelled to sit at the negotiating table and accept Hamas’s conditions for a ceasefire.”

He described the resistance’s success as evidence of divine principles, emphasizing, “Wherever the righteous stand firm, victory is inevitable.”

Sayyed Khamenei’s remarks underscored the role of resistance in achieving what he called a historic victory against the Zionist entity’s aggression.