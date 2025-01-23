Hamas Issues Statement On Gaza Residents’ Return Mechanism

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas released “important points” to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip regarding the ceasefire agreement.

The movement issued a statement that included instructions for after the prisoner exchange concludes and the occupation completes its withdrawal from the al-Rashid Street axis on the seventh day of the agreement, January 25.

It clarified that internally displaced pedestrians would be allowed to return northward without weapons and without inspection via al-Rashid Street, with freedom of movement between the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the statement specified that vehicles of all types would be allowed to return north of the Netzarim axis after inspection.

On the 22nd day of the agreement, internally displaced pedestrians would be allowed to return northward via Salah al-Din Street without inspection, Hamas added.