Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 47,000 Amid Ongoing “Israeli” Aggression

The death toll resulting from the ongoing “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip has reached 47,283, with 111,472 people injured since the escalation began on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health’s latest report.

In the past 24 hours alone, Gaza hospitals received 122 martyrs, including 120 recovered bodies, and treated 306 injuries. The Ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble or on roads inaccessible to rescue teams due to ongoing attacks, hindering ambulance and civil defense efforts.

The Ministry’s report underscores the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, as emergency services continue to struggle under relentless bombardment.