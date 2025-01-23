Hezbollah Warns Against Breach of 60-Day Withdrawal Agreement, Calls for Decisive Action

Hezbollah issued a statement on Thursday emphasizing the need for full and comprehensive adherence to the ceasefire agreement, highlighting that the 60-day deadline for the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territories is fast approaching.

The statement pointed to emerging reports suggesting that Israel might delay its withdrawal, urging the Lebanese political leadership and the nations sponsoring the agreement to take immediate and decisive action to ensure compliance.

“It is crucial to monitor the final days of this timeline to guarantee the complete withdrawal of the Israeli enemy, the deployment of the Lebanese Army across all national territory, the safe return of displaced residents to their villages, and the prevention of any excuses to prolong the occupation,” the statement read.

Hezbollah warned that any violation of the 60-day deadline would constitute a flagrant breach of the agreement, an attack on Lebanese sovereignty, and a renewal of occupation. The statement urged the Lebanese state to confront any such violations using all measures permitted under international law to reclaim its land.

Reaffirming the importance of adherence to the agreement, Hezbollah stated, “Any attempts to evade commitments under weak pretexts will not be tolerated.” The group called for steadfast commitment to the terms of the ceasefire without concessions, stressing that failure to comply would have significant consequences.

Hezbollah concluded by urging all stakeholders to ensure the full implementation of the agreement in the coming days.