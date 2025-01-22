Islamic Jihad Condemns Displacement and Killings in Jenin, Accuses Ramallah Authority of Collusion

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine has strongly condemned the Israeli army’s systematic displacement, destruction, and killings targeting the residents of Jenin camp. The group described these actions as part of an ongoing war of extermination waged against the Palestinian people.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the movement decried the Israeli aggression, highlighting the severe humanitarian toll it has taken on Jenin camp. They accused the Israeli forces of employing collective punishment tactics to displace civilians and eliminate resistance elements.

Accusations of Collusion by the Ramallah Authority

The Islamic Jihad Movement did not spare criticism for the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Ramallah, holding it accountable for what they described as active participation and collusion in the aggression.

The statement specifically criticized the PA’s security services for their role in enforcing a siege on Jenin camp for over 40 days. According to the movement, this cooperation facilitated the Israeli army’s incursions, enabled the pursuit of resistance fighters, and even allowed the arrest of injured Palestinians from hospitals.

“This proves once again that the security coordination adhered to by the authority serves only the occupation and a small class of beneficiaries, at the expense of the blood, rights, and future of our people,” the statement asserted.

Continued Resistance

The Islamic Jihad reaffirmed its commitment to standing alongside the people of Jenin and all Palestinians in confronting Israeli aggression. The movement called for an end to security coordination with Israel and urged Palestinian factions to unite against the occupation.

This latest condemnation comes amidst intensifying military actions in Jenin, leaving dozens of casualties and displacing families. The situation has drawn widespread international criticism, with human rights organizations calling for immediate intervention to halt the violence.