Yemen’s Strategic Role in Gaza Victory, Ongoing Readiness Against the Zionist Enemy

He highlighted the deep connection between Yemen’s actions and the developments in occupied Palestine, ensuring that the gains achieved during the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle are preserved as a strong foundation for further progress, preventing the enemy from reversing the tide of change.

Sayyed Abdulmalik stated, “We remain in constant readiness, with fingers on the trigger. Our actions are tied to the enemy’s adherence to the agreement.”

This statement reflects Yemen’s clear stance during the ceasefire phase, encompassing both the declared readiness for direct military responses to any Israeli violations and the broader strategic framework underlying Yemen’s operations.

This readiness also leaves open the possibility of future maritime activities, with Yemen’s operations driven by the enemy’s behavior, the same principle guiding Yemen’s supportive operations since the start of the conflict.

Maintaining this principle during the ceasefire ensures the consolidation of Yemen’s achievements during the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle. These include targeting sensitive areas in the heart of the Zionist entity, leveraging the naval blockade as a pressure point, resisting American and Western pressures, and eventually monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

This consolidation of achievements keeps all operational avenues open, even as active military operations are temporarily suspended, while allowing for the continuous development of capabilities and tactics.

Armed Forces at Peak Development

The importance of maintaining this approach becomes evident when viewed from the enemy’s perspective. Over the past 15 months, the Zionist entity and its allies, particularly the United States, have exerted maximum effort to halt Yemen’s support operations and undermine their ethical and operational foundations, only to fail spectacularly.

The enemy likely hoped to use the ceasefire period to address this failure and prepare for future confrontations, but Yemen’s continued readiness undermines such plans.

This readiness was evident in the U.S. Navy’s recent announcement of extensive updates to its warships and destroyer systems, including upgrades to electronic warfare systems, radars, and the installation of Hellfire missiles to counter unmanned drones.

These measures aim to address significant vulnerabilities exposed during the Red Sea conflict, where prolonged and unprecedented engagements with Yemeni ballistic missiles and drones highlighted the limitations of American naval power.

Despite these efforts, the U.S. Navy has struggled to find effective tactics to counter Yemeni operations, often resorting to retreat.

The hope of overcoming operational weaknesses also relies on the assumption that Yemen’s maritime operations have ended entirely and that Yemeni forces have reached the peak of their naval combat capabilities, leaving no room for further innovation.

However, this assumption collapses in the face of Yemen’s demonstrated ability to develop its capabilities continuously. The Yemeni leadership has tied its operations, including maritime activities, to developments in Palestine and any hostile actions against Yemen itself, ensuring ongoing growth in both capabilities and tactics.

The Enemy’s Limited Options

While the U.S. Navy may view the ceasefire as an opportunity to address its vulnerabilities, the Red Sea conflict has proven that Yemen’s Armed Forces excel at learning from battles and rapidly improving their performance.

As a result, the U.S. Navy cannot accurately assess its weaknesses while Yemen’s capabilities continue to evolve. Furthermore, upgrading warship systems is a time-consuming process, and any attempts to preempt Yemen’s developments through aggression would only draw the U.S. Navy back into a conflict it hoped to avoid.

This constant pressure adds to the burdens of maintaining exhausted fleets and addressing the broader repercussions of a significant defeat.

Fears of Escalation

The role outlined by Sayyed Abdulmalik for Yemen’s support front during the ceasefire phase effectively prevents the enemy from reversing the gains made. It forces the adversaries to contend with the new realities established by Yemen’s operations.

Reports from international media, including The Economist, confirm that despite the U.S. spending nearly $5 billion on naval operations against Yemen, Sana’a’s control over the Red Sea remains intact.

According to these reports, Yemeni capabilities remain undiminished, and shipping companies are awaiting signals from Yemeni forces before resuming operations in the area. British maritime security firm Ambrey has also warned of the potential for renewed escalation should Israel violate the ceasefire agreement or if Yemen faces new aggression.

The same dynamic applies to the Zionist entity, which cannot fully leverage the ceasefire period to address its vulnerabilities against Yemen’s support front.

Yemen’s readiness to respond to any agreement violations in coordination with Palestinian resistance, coupled with its continuous development of military capabilities and preparation for future battles, ensures that the pressure on the Zionist enemy persists. This pressure prevents the enemy from erasing the strategic and security gaps created by Yemen’s involvement in the conflict.

A recent report by the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth acknowledged that even if Yemen’s operations temporarily cease, “the Yemenis have proven they possess missiles capable of reaching and striking Israel. They have proven they own drones that have already caused significant damage. They openly declare that they will not stop producing munitions. They have also developed their unique capabilities.”

The report added that “a large number of Yemeni fighters will continue training, developing their capabilities and weaponry.” It concluded that despite the geographical distance, “the threat from Yemen remains present and capable of evolving.”

Translated by Almasirah English website