Enemy forces commit 17 ceasefire violations in Lebanon

Yesterday, Saturday, the Israeli enemy army committed 17 ceasefire violations in Lebanon, on the last days of the 60-day withdrawal deadline from southern Lebanon.

Thus, the total number of Israeli violations of the agreement since its entry into force on November 27, 2024, has risen to 676 violations, according to statistics from Anadolu Agency based on announcements by the Lebanese News Agency.

According to various news published by the agency, Israeli violations of the agreement were concentrated in the districts of Marjeyoun and Hasbaya in Nabatieh Governorate (south).

The violations included incursions, bombings of homes and buildings, wounding a citizen with gunfire, bulldozing and closing roads, combing operations with machine guns, and flying warplanes.

In Marjeyoun district, Israeli forces penetrated the heritage castle of Doubiyeh located between the towns of Shaqra and Mays al-Jabal, and the towns of Markaba, Taloussa, and Houla, and the areas of Wadi al-Saluqi and the heights of Kfar Shuba.

Israeli forces carried out acts of sabotage in agricultural facilities and tents at the triangle of the towns of Mays al-Jabal – Shaqra – Houla.

The enemy army blocked the road to Khallet al-Khashab area west of the town of Mays al-Jabal with earth mounds, and through its vehicles, the road to Bani Hayyan towards Wadi al-Saluqi.

A Lebanese citizen was injured in the town of Qantara by a gunshot fired by an Israeli soldier.

The enemy army bulldozed the side and main roads leading to the town of Kfar Kila from the towns of Burj al-Muluk and Deir Mimas, as well as the roads leading to the towns of Bani Hayyan and Taloussa.

In Hasbaya district, the enemy army carried out a massive bombing operation of houses and buildings in the town of Kfar Shuba, despite the recent deployment of the Lebanese army there.

Meanwhile, an Israeli force reinforced with two bulldozers and two Merkava tanks advanced towards Sabia Valley area in Kfar Shouba, where they are firing and combing the area.

Israeli warplanes were recorded flying at medium altitude over southern Lebanon.

Since November 27, 2024, a fragile ceasefire has prevailed, ending the exchange of shelling between “Israel” and Hezbollah that began on October 8, 2023, then turned into a full-scale war on September 23.