Zionist Defeat Highlights Strength of Palestinian Resistance

The Zionist entity’s failure to achieve its objectives during its aggression on the Gaza Strip has brought into sharp focus the strength of the Palestinian resistance and its strategic gains. As the repercussions of the conflict unfold, analysts and officials from within the occupying entity are openly acknowledging the severe political, military, and psychological crises Israel now faces.

Following the ceasefire agreement, Israeli rhetoric shifted dramatically, with analysts admitting that the resilience and tactics of the Palestinian resistance undermined Zionist military operations and disrupted their strategic calculations.

General Giora Eiland, a former head of the Zionist Security Council, conceded in an interview with *Maariv* that “Hamas won,” labeling the conflict a resounding failure for Israel. Similarly, *Yediot Aharonot* described the war on Gaza as one of the Zionist entity’s biggest historical failures, highlighting intelligence and strategic shortcomings, particularly during the pivotal events of October 7.

The publication noted that after 15 months of fighting, Israel had failed to achieve its objectives. Hamas remains in power, continues its military activities, and has gained significant symbolic victories, such as the release of three female prisoners to a crowd of Palestinians, including resistance fighters.

Military affairs analyst Yossi Yehoshua criticized the disproportionate use of firepower by the Israeli army, which failed to yield results that justified the scale of operations. Meanwhile, Michael Milstein of Tel Aviv University noted that Hamas’s ability to persist politically and militarily is perceived as a victory among Palestinians, despite Gaza’s heavy losses.

Channel 12 echoed these sentiments, acknowledging that Hamas remains the only governing force in Gaza capable of wielding authority and resisting Israeli aggression. The channel also admitted that Israel’s stated goal of preventing Hamas from governing has failed, leaving it unable to secure an alternative power structure in Gaza.

The continued existence and resilience of the Palestinian resistance, alongside the Zionist entity’s inability to achieve its goals, signal a strategic setback for Israel. As Zionist journalist Amit Atali warned, the enduring spirit of resistance among Palestinians poses a long-term existential challenge to the occupation.