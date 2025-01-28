Imam Khamenei: Gaza Resistance Overpowers US-Backed Israeli Regime

Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, declared that the Gaza resistance has successfully brought the US-backed Israeli regime to its knees, proving the power of steadfast defiance against colonial oppression.

Speaking during a meeting with Iranian officials and Muslim ambassadors in Tehran to mark Eid al-Mab’ath, Imam Khamenei described the United States as a modern symbol of colonialism and global arrogance. He criticized Washington’s policies as being shaped by powerful financial cartels that seek to exploit weaker nations for their own benefit.

“The United States represents the essence of colonialism,” Imam Khamenei said, warning against the intentions of “bullying and evil powers” that aim to plunder the resources, culture, and identity of oppressed nations. He emphasized that these forces are deeply entrenched in Western political and economic systems, with devastating consequences for vulnerable societies.

Imam Khamenei praised the spirit of resistance, highlighting its roots in Iran and its growing influence across the Muslim world and beyond. He specifically applauded Gaza’s resilience, where the Israeli regime—despite its advanced weaponry and US support—has suffered significant setbacks.

The Leader also addressed the resilience of Hezbollah in Lebanon, dispelling notions that the martyrdom of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, would weaken the resistance. “Hezbollah not only survived but emerged stronger, proving its determination to stand against the Zionist regime,” Imam Khamenei asserted.

His remarks underscore the growing role of resistance movements in challenging colonial powers and inspiring oppressed peoples worldwide to reclaim their sovereignty and rights.