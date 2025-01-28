Abdulsalam Declares Failure of Displacement Project, Praises Gaza’s Resilience

The head of Yemen’s national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, congratulated the people of Gaza for their steadfastness in the face of one of the most brutal and criminal wars in history, celebrating their victory in preserving their homeland.

In a statement shared on the “X” platform, Abdulsalam highlighted the “flood of return” to northern Gaza as a powerful and unequivocal message of defiance. He praised the Palestinian people’s unwavering commitment to their land and their categorical rejection of displacement efforts, calling it a testament to their resilience and perseverance.

Abdulsalam reaffirmed Yemen’s steadfast support for Palestinian rights, emphasizing that Yemen will remain aligned with the Palestinian cause until full liberation is achieved.

He added, “The world stands in awe of the people of Gaza and southern Lebanon, whose steadfastness has triumphed over the Israeli aggression, which is fully backed by America. Their resolve has overwhelmed the enemy’s military arsenal.”

Abdulsalam urged the peoples of the region to recognize that resisting Israeli and American arrogance is the surest path to true peace. He concluded by asserting that genuine peace will only be realized when the Palestinian people regain their entire homeland and the sanctities of the region are liberated from the occupation.