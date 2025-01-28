Hamas Celebrates Historic Return of Displaced Palestinians to Northern Gaza Amid Ceasefire Deal

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians began returning to northern Gaza, marking what Hamas has called a significant victory for the Palestinian resistance. The return follows a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which includes an exchange of Israeli captives for Palestinian prisoners.

As part of the deal, Hamas agreed to release three Israeli captives, including Arbel Yehud, by Friday, providing details about those to be freed in the first phase. The deal also includes the release of 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 Israeli captives, part of a broader swap involving 240 individuals captured by Gaza resistance groups during the October 2023 *Operation al-Aqsa Flood*.

The ceasefire comes after 15 months of war, during which the Israeli regime failed to achieve its objectives, including displacing Gaza’s population and dismantling Palestinian resistance. The war resulted in the deaths of at least 47,306 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left northern Gaza in ruins.

Hamas described the scenes of displaced Palestinians returning to their homes as a symbolic triumph, declaring, “The failure of the occupation to achieve its goals confirms the steadfastness and resilience of our people.” The Islamic Jihad echoed these sentiments, calling the return an epic moment that defies the Israeli regime’s aspirations for forced displacement.

The return was not without contention. Hamas accused Israel of delaying the implementation of the ceasefire and targeting Palestinians attempting to return to northern Gaza. Despite these challenges, the return proceeded, with international mediation from Qatar and Egypt helping facilitate the agreement.

Meanwhile, former Israeli Minister of “National Security” Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the deal as a “surrender,” expressing outrage over images of Palestinians returning to northern Gaza. He called for the resumption of military operations, asserting that the ceasefire represents a victory for Hamas and a failure for Israel’s military objectives.

Ben-Gvir’s resignation earlier this month in protest of the ceasefire highlights growing divisions within Israel over the conflict’s outcome. His remarks underscore the deepening political and military challenges facing the regime as it grapples with the aftermath of the war and the resilience of the Palestinian resistance.