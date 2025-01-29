Palestinian Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli War Minister’s Invasion of Jenin

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has strongly condemned the provocative incursion by Israeli Minister of War, Yisrael Katz, into Jenin and its refugee camp on Wednesday. The ministry denounced his inflammatory statements against the Palestinian people and leadership, as well as his insistence on maintaining Israeli military presence in the area.

In an official statement, the ministry described Katz’s remarks as an extension of Israel’s ongoing campaign of extermination, displacement, and annexation. It further emphasized that the invasion of Jenin—an area under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian National Authority—constitutes a blatant violation of signed agreements and international law.

The ministry also criticized Katz’s actions as a direct challenge to countries that have recognized the State of Palestine, arguing that Israel is using baseless justifications to obscure its crimes against Palestinian civilians. It highlighted the forced displacement of more than 80% of Jenin camp’s population as a clear manifestation of Israeli aggression.

Palestinian officials have called on the international community to take urgent action to hold Israel accountable for its continuous violations and to protect the Palestinian people from further oppression.