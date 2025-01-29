Hamas: Efforts to Shelter and Bring Tents into Gaza Are Insufficient

The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” stated that the residents of northern Gaza are experiencing a major humanitarian catastrophe due to the extensive destruction caused by the Zionist enemy.

In a statement, the movement added: “The situation in northern Gaza requires Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the international community, to exert pressure on the Zionist enemy to allow the entry of tents and humanitarian aid.”

It continued: “Efforts to provide shelter and bring tents into Gaza are insufficient, given the scale of destruction and the catastrophe caused by the Zionist enemy.”

The statement concluded: “Our duty at this stage is to stand with our people and provide them with the necessities of life.”