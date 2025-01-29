Yemen’s Foreign Ministry Condemns U.S. Calls for Palestinian Displacement

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry highlighted the resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression. “The forced displacement of the Palestinian people was one of the objectives of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, but it was thwarted by the resilience and awareness of the Palestinians,” the statement read.

The ministry also pointed to recent scenes of displaced Gaza residents returning to their destroyed homes on foot, describing them as a powerful testament to the Palestinians’ unwavering attachment to their land.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged Arab and Islamic countries to intensify their support for the Palestinian people, emphasizing the need to counter plans aimed at marginalizing the Palestinian struggle. “We call on Arab and Islamic nations to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in confronting plans aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause,” the ministry said.

The statement further reiterated Yemen’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, asserting that peace in the region can only be achieved through the end of Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

“Yemen reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinian people, their steadfast resistance, and their just cause,” the ministry concluded.

The remarks underscore Yemen’s alignment with regional calls for solidarity with Palestine amid ongoing Israeli aggression and humanitarian crises in Gaza.

source Almasirah website