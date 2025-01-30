Abdulsalam Warns: Displacement of Palestinians Poses Grave Regional Threat

Sana’a has condemned discussions surrounding the displacement of Palestinians to neighboring countries, calling it a serious threat to regional stability.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, head of Yemen’s national negotiating delegation, stated that any attempt to forcibly relocate Palestinians is categorically rejected by Palestine, the Arab world, the international community, and all of humanity.

He further criticized the United States, asserting that Washington’s approach disregards international law and its repeated attempts to eliminate the Palestinian cause are doomed to fail, just as they have in the past.

Abdulsalam’s remarks underscore growing regional concerns over Israeli policies and international efforts that undermine Palestinian sovereignty and rights.