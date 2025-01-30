Israeli Airstrike on Tammoun Kills 10 Palestinians, Injures Several Others

At least ten Palestinians were killed and multiple others wounded late Wednesday night in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Tammoun, southeast of Tubas in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in a brief statement that Tubas Governmental Hospital received ten fatalities and several injured victims following the devastating attack.

This latest escalation is part of a broader Israeli military offensive in the northern West Bank, with Jenin, Tulkarm, and their refugee camps bearing the brunt of intensified assaults.