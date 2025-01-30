Hamas: The Cowardly Assassination Operation In Tammoun “Will Not Break Our Resistance”

The Hamas movement stated, on Wednesday evening that the cowardly assassination operation in Tammoun and the fascist occupation’s ongoing crimes in the West Bank, ” will not break our resistance nor intimidate our steadfast people.”

In a statement, Hamas mourned the martyrs of Tammoun and commended the heroic resistance fighters in Tubas, Tulkarm, Jenin, and all across the West Bank who continue to stand firm against the occupation.

The movement called on the masses of the Palestinian people in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the occupied interior to engage by all means in resisting the occupation, its soldiers, and settlers, making them pay the price for their crimes against our land and sanctities.