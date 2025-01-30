UN warns of dangers of Zionist army’s remnants in Gaza Strip

A UN official warned of the continued threat of remnants of the Zionist enemy army of explosive munitions and their impact on the lives of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid, even after the ceasefire began.

The Director of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in the occupied Palestinian territory, Luke Irving, explained at a press conference held in New York last night that the department had encountered various types of munitions over the past 14 months, including aerial bombs, rockets and projectiles, adding that these munitions had killed and injured civilians and obstructed humanitarian operations, noting that initial reports documented 92 victims since October 2023.

A joint UN report issued a warning about the health and environmental risks resulting from the rubble resulting from the war in Gaza, explaining that its quantity exceeds all previous wars since 2008.

The report indicated that the rubble poses a major challenge due to its geographical spread, the expected levels of contamination with explosive munitions, in addition to the risks of asbestos, especially in refugee camps.