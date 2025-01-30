The death toll by the Zionist aggression rises to 47,354 martyrs

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced today, Tuesday, that 48 martyrs had arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals, noting that 37 of them were recovered, 11 new martyrs, and 80 injuries, during the past 48 hours.

The Ministry of Health said in the daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip: “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.”

It reported that the death toll by the Zionist aggression has risen to 47,354 martyrs and 111,563 injuries since October 7, 2023.